Hydrant Flushing Begins This Week

To maintain high water quality in the City’s water distribution system and Saline County RWD #3, the Utilities Department will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat drinking water. This is a preventative maintenance process and consists of turning off the ammonia feed and increasing the free chlorine feed in order to maintain a more uniform disinfection level throughout the City’s water distribution system and Saline County RWD

According to the City of Salina, Customers may notice a strong chlorine taste or odor of chlorine in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions are normal during the modified disinfection process and will not cause adverse health effects.

If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate. Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method for removing free chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

To minimize customer disruptions, the City will be completing the annual fire hydrant flushing during this time. A temporary variation in tap water color, as well as possible sediment may occur. Running water at the tap for one or two minutes should help clear this temporary occurrence.

Avoid doing laundry if the water is discolored.

Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing : June 1– July 2, 2021

The annual flushing of fire hydrants is an important preventative maintenance activity which is necessary to maintain the integrity of the water distribution system and to ensure the delivery of high quality water. Flushing the water distribution system achieves three objectives: helps to keep the interior of the water lines clean (removes sediment); helps maintain good quality water in the water distribution system; and provides an opportunity to check the operation of all fire hydrants. The water is safe to drink but may cause staining of laundry.