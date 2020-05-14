Salina, KS

Hybrid Group Fuels Summer Tournaments

Jeff GarretsonMay 14, 2020

This week a plan was approved by City Commissioners for Salina to host league and tournament baseball and softball this summer.

The events will begin in June and continue through July following COVID-19 health indicators put forth by the state and county.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage says the plan is fueled by a partnership between Salina Parks & Recreation and a volunteer group known as “Keep Salina Playing.”

 

 

The agreement green lights Kansas Fastpitch Softball/Independent Fastpitch Association (KFS/IFA) along with a volunteer group, Keep Salina Playing operate the 2020
Salina Parks & Rec Summer Fastpitch Softball and Baseball League programs.

The plan moves ahead with the City of Salina/Salina Parks & Recreation (SPR) providing limited support. The agreement also includes the use of Bill Burke & East
Crawford fields for weekend softball tournaments operated by KFS/IFA. Several baseball tournaments will also be able to continue with assistance from KFS/IFA and the “Keep Salina Playing” organization.

Leaders of “Keep Salina Playing” include Loren Fisher, Chuck Vogan and Daryl Hoelting. The trio has worked to organize and operate tournaments, as well as umpire and coach in and around the Salina area for more than 30 years each. Although their combined experience totals more than 100 years of expertise they will not receive any financial compensation for their contributions.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

