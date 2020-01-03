Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 22 °

Hybrid, Electric Vehicles face Additional Registration Charge

MetroSourceJanuary 3, 2020

If you thought you were going to save a lot of money by driving a hybrid or all-electric vehicle in the Sunflower State, you may want to dial back your expectations.

On Wednesday, a bill that passed both the state house and senate last year went into effect that hikes registration fees for the high-tech, fueling-saving vehicles. Hybrid drivers must now pay and extra fifty dollars to offset estimate lost gas-tax revenues.

For drivers of all-electric vehicles, the premium is now a hundred bucks.

Previously, the premium was just thirty dollars for either class of vehicle.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hybrid, Electric Vehicles face Addi...

If you thought you were going to save a lot of money by driving a hybrid or all-electric vehicle in ...

January 3, 2020 Comments

Man Sought in Stabbing

Kansas News

January 3, 2020

Injury Crash involving Motorcycle, ...

Kansas News

January 3, 2020

Rape Charge Involving Child

Top News

January 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hybrid, Electric Vehicles...
January 3, 2020Comments
Man Sought in Stabbing
January 3, 2020Comments
Injury Crash involving Mo...
January 3, 2020Comments
Low Income Energy Assista...
January 3, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH