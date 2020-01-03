Hybrid, Electric Vehicles face Additional Registration Charge

If you thought you were going to save a lot of money by driving a hybrid or all-electric vehicle in the Sunflower State, you may want to dial back your expectations.

On Wednesday, a bill that passed both the state house and senate last year went into effect that hikes registration fees for the high-tech, fueling-saving vehicles. Hybrid drivers must now pay and extra fifty dollars to offset estimate lost gas-tax revenues.

For drivers of all-electric vehicles, the premium is now a hundred bucks.

Previously, the premium was just thirty dollars for either class of vehicle.