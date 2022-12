Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the site manager at the storage company located in the 3000 block of S. 9th told the renter there was no lock on the door of his shed. The owner came over to check his property.

The 39-year-old victim told officers on Sunday that a couple of deer mounts, and two high-end power tools were stolen from the unit.

Loss is listed at $1,810.