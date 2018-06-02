Salina, KS

Hundreds of Kids “Fish With a Cop”

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2018

Salina’s Lakewood Park was overflowing with fishermen, women, and children on Saturday. “Fishing With a Cop” rolled out its fourth edition.

A fishing event at Lakewood has been going now for 14 years. “Fishing With a Cop” is a spin-off from the annual Lakewood Fishing Derby, and has added the involvement of local law enforcement.

The purpose of “Fishing With a Cop” is to bring together kids, parents and grandparents to enjoy a day of fishing.

Law enforcement officers from the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Tourism displayed watercraft and patrol vehicles, and also provided a little hands-on advice for the younger anglers.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert organized the event. He told KSAL News that along with 150 kids who had pre-registered there was also a large walk-up as well.  “It was our largest fishing event ever,” he concluded.

Along with the fishing fun, drawings were held for prizes.

 

 

 

