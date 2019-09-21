Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 67 °

Human Sex Trafficking Call To Action Community Event

Todd PittengerSeptember 21, 2019

A “Call To Action Community Event” is planned in Salina to focus in the issue of local sex trafficking.

Homestead Ministries Executive Director, Deb Kluttz, will present at the Call to Action Event providing awareness and opportunities for the community of Salina to get involved in the new Salina Chapter of Homestead, a Human Sex Trafficking solution for the Salina area. The organization says it is time for each of us to move from distanced pity to engaged empathy in the battle against human sex trafficking in the Salina area.

The “Call To Action Community Event”  will be held October 15th from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Kansas Wesleyan University, Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sam’s Hall. On the street parking is available in addition to parking at University Methodist Church.

Come and enjoy refreshments at 5:30 pm, the key note speaker and survivor’s stories will begin at 6:00 p.m.

This is a free event and no registration is necessary.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

K-State Recognized For Diversity

Kansas State University is again earning national recognition as one of the top higher education ins...

September 21, 2019 Comments

Human Sex Trafficking Call To Actio...

Top News

September 21, 2019

Ellsworth Ground Attack Too Much fo...

Sports News

September 21, 2019

Central Outlasts South to Claim May...

Sports News

September 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Recognized For Di...
September 21, 2019Comments
Pallet Thieves Strike Aga...
September 20, 2019Comments
Stolen Chiefs QB Cutout B...
September 20, 2019Comments
Donut Day Deadline
September 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH