Human Sex Trafficking Call To Action Community Event

A “Call To Action Community Event” is planned in Salina to focus in the issue of local sex trafficking.

Homestead Ministries Executive Director, Deb Kluttz, will present at the Call to Action Event providing awareness and opportunities for the community of Salina to get involved in the new Salina Chapter of Homestead, a Human Sex Trafficking solution for the Salina area. The organization says it is time for each of us to move from distanced pity to engaged empathy in the battle against human sex trafficking in the Salina area.

The “Call To Action Community Event” will be held October 15th from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Kansas Wesleyan University, Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sam’s Hall. On the street parking is available in addition to parking at University Methodist Church.

Come and enjoy refreshments at 5:30 pm, the key note speaker and survivor’s stories will begin at 6:00 p.m.

This is a free event and no registration is necessary.