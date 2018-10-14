Human Remains Found in Riley County

Law enforcement are investigating after human reminds were found in Riley County.

According to Riley County Police on Saturday at around 3:00 p.m. a citizen reported there were possible human remains in the 300 block of North Park Road in Ogden.

When officers arrived on scene, they began an initial investigation and confirmed the remains are human.

The identity of the deceased is not known at this time. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 537-2112.

Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.