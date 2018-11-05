Salina, KS

Hubbard Steps Down as Bethany Football Coach

Pat StrathmanNovember 5, 2018

After a 2-9 campaign, Bethany head football coach Paul Hubbard has resigned.

Hubbard announced his decision to the entire team on Wednesday evening, prior to Saturday’s season finale against Tabor. Bethany lost 49-18, closing out the year with a 2-8 mark in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, good for last.

In December 2014, Bethany hired Hubbard to take over the football program. Hubbard played for Bethany in 2000 and 2001, serving as an all-conference defensive lineman. Prior to his four-year stint in Lindsborg, he was the defensive coordinator at Midland University. Before his time in Fremont, Nebraska, Hubbard was the defensive coordinator at MidAmerica Nazarene University for six seasons.

In Hubbard’s debut season, Bethany posted an overall record of 3-8 and a KCAC record of 3-6, tying for fifth place in the league. Under his leadership, 12 Swedes received all-conference honors and seven received All-American recognition.

The following year wasn’t quite as pleasant as Bethany went 1-10 overall, 1-8 in the KCAC. The lone victory came via forfeit by Southwestern.

Hubbard’s third season saw the program take strides. Bethany won five of its first six games as the Swedes logged their best start since 2011. That stretch featured a 30-28 victory over eventual KCAC co-champion Sterling. However, the Swedes dropped their final four contests after suffering injuries to key positions.

Hubbard amassed an 11-32 record, 10-27 in the KCAC while at Bethany.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

