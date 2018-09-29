HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/29

Week five of the high school football season is in the books.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Five Finals

Salina Central 48, Campus 17

Derby 60, Salina South 7

Sacred Heart 37, La Crosse 0

Ell-Saline 50, Inman 20

Norton 39, Minneapolis 7

Rossville 32, Southeast of Saline 6