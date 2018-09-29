Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/29

Pat StrathmanSeptember 29, 2018

Week five of the high school football season is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Five Finals
Salina Central 48, Campus 17
Derby 60, Salina South 7
Sacred Heart 37, La Crosse 0
Ell-Saline 50, Inman 20
Norton 39, Minneapolis 7
Rossville 32, Southeast of Saline 6

