HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/14

Pat StrathmanSeptember 14, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Two Finals
Derby 49, Salina Central 0
Dodge City 45, Salina South 7
Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 7
Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0
Southeast of Saline 20, Beloit 12

OTHER AREA SCORES

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

