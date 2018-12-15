Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-15

Pat StrathmanDecember 15, 2018

High school basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Minneapolis boys coach John Darrow, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax and Ell-Saline girls coach Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 56, Salina South 34
Sacred Heart 46, Minneapolis 31
Belle Plaine 47, Ell-Saline 30 (Thursday)
Southeast of Saline 52, Beloit 44 (Tuesday)

Boys Finals
Salina Central 60, Salina South 45
Sacred Heart 56, Minneapolis 39
Wichita Independent 69, Ell-Saline 52
Beloit 65, Southeast of Saline 35 (Tuesday)

