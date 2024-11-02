Houston Rallies Past K-State

Missed opportunities and costly mistakes spelled big trouble for No. 17 Kansas State as it saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in a 24-19 loss at Houston amid downpours at TDECU Stadium.

K-State, which had come from behind in the fourth quarter to win three times this season, just fell short of pulling off another thriller while falling to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

“I love those guys,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “Nobody is going to say that we don’t play hard. Our guys play our tail off. We just have to clean up some mistakes.

“We also know in this league anything can happen. In 2022, we needed some help. Maybe get that help. Who knows, but we have to focus on ourselves. I know we still have a good football team. We just have to get better.”

Houston, 4-5 and 3-3, used a late-game score to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Cougar sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss raced 41 yards into the end zone with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference.

The Wildcats limited the Cougars to just 232 total yards and 3-of-12 on third down while forcing four 3-and-outs, but Chriss completed all 11 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown and added 22 carries for 75 yards and one score.

Avery Johnson completed 23-of-39 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. An offense that incurred its struggles while averaging just 4.4 yards per play was unable to put together a game-winning drive in the waning moments after Chriss’ long touchdown run.

Johnson’s final deep pass fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired on the Wildcats’ first loss since September 21.

“We’re not playing good enough football fundamentally and with good enough technique,” Klieman said. “When you don’t, you can get exposed and not come out on top. When you don’t play good fundamental football, getting off blocks, sustaining blocks, all those little things, it’s going to come back to bite you.

“With the exception of BYU, that’s the best defense we’ve played bar none.”

Houston possessed one of the top rushing defenses in the league and held the Wildcats to just 89 rushing yards on 34 carries. DJ Giddens had 17 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown late in second quarter for a 10-9 deficit, but the Wildcats were unable to convert the extra-point attempt to tie the score.

Defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi gave the Wildcats a chance to snatch the lead. He hit Chriss from behind for a 12-yard sack while jarring the ball loose, and linebacker Desmond Purnell dove between two Houston players to recover the ball at the K-State 48 with 38 seconds to go until halftime.

Avery Johnson calmly led the Wildcats down the field and completed a 7-yard pass to Keagan Johnson in the end zone for the wide receiver’s first touchdown catch of the season for a 16-10 advantage with 9 seconds to go until the break.

K-State had been undefeated when leading at the half. Houston had not won a game when trailing after two quarters.

A long pass from Johnson to wide receiver Jayce Brown set up the only score for either team in the third quarter. Just before Johnson was hit from behind in the pocket, he unloaded a long pass that Brown caught down the sideline and turned into a 61-yard gain. That set up Chris Tennant for a 49-yard field goal in driving rain for a 19-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats saw their lead dwindle as Houston mounted a drive and Chriss completed a 1-yard jump pass to Maliq Carr for a score, and suddenly the Wildcats lead was 19-17.

K-State was unable to move the ball, and a punt gave the Cougars possession at their own 44. Shortly after, Chriss raced through the middle of the field 41 yards into the end zone.