Household Hazardous Waste Facility Reopens Next Week

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will reopen next week.

According to the city, the facility will open on Thursday, June 18th.

Hours of Operation

Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first Saturday of the month, 8 a.m. to noon

Outside of normal business hours please call for an appointment: (785) 826-6638

The Household Hazardous Waste facility inspects, packages and processes residential waste for disposal or reuse. HHW staff also provides educational materials to the public at schools and other local events. The facility relies on voluntary participation of citizens. Staff consists of one certified HHW coordinator and occasional assistance from sanitation employees.

Many products used in our homes contain the same ingredients as industrial waste, yet are exempt from disposal regulation. Leftover products or those unused for over a year are unlikely ever to be used, yet the risk of spills or accidental poisoning of children or pets increases the longer the product remains in the home. The HHW facility provides a means for citizens to drop off these hazardous products at no charge.

If you have any questions, please visit our website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/HHW or call the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at (785) 826-6638.