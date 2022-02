A house being built in Salina was stolen from over the course of last Thursday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary happened in the 2700 block of Wet Stone last week.

A 43-year-old Salina man reported the theft of tools from a construction site. The victim believes entry was made through a window in the residence. The suspect(s) took miscellaneous power tools, mostly DeWalt brand, from the residence valued at approximately $4,400.