House Ransacked; Property Stolen

Multiple items are stolen from a north Salina residence and police are in search for the stolen property, as well as whomever is responsible.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 55-year-old Gary Rairdon, Oreg., owns the property in the 700 block of N. 8th St. and has a female manager looking over the property.

On late Sunday afternoon, the woman entered the property and saw that a door had been forced open and the home had been ransacked. The burglary occurred sometime between Friday and Sunday.

Stolen is a 70-inch unknown brand TV, air compressor, a seven person tent, Craftsman tool box and miscellaneous tools.

Total loss, including damage, is $2,550.