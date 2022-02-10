House Overrides Veto of Congressional Map

The Kansas House of Representatives is also overriding Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed state congressional map.

Eighty-five members of the House voted yesterday to override the veto, which was one vote more than required for a successful override.

The map divides Wyandotte County between two congressional districts and puts the city of Lawrence in the first congressional district.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he will defend the redistricting plan against any partisan political challenges.