House Damaged by Woodstove Fire

No one was injured after a woodstove caused a housefire in northern Saline County on Friday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that members from Rural Fire District #7 and RFD #5 responded to a fire in the 4700 block of North Dorman Drive near the Saline/Ottawa County line.

Deputies say a young girl was in the home when she smelled smoke and called 911. Investigators say heat from the stove pipe caught the roofing on fire.

Damage from the blaze, water and smoke is estimated at $100,000.