Houltberg Leaving Ashby House

Todd PittengerMarch 10, 2022

The leader of Salina’s only fulltime family and women’s shelter is stepping down.

The Ashby House Board of Directors says executive director Andy Houltberg has resigned. They say they accepted the resignation “with a heavy heart”.

Houltberg is credited with leading a new strategic plan, building new partnerships with key community service organizations, and helping to improve and stabilize operations and processes, among many other achievements. They say he leaves Ashby House in a stable position for continued growth, and sincerely thank him for his contribution and leadership. They wish him the best in his future endeavors as Wichita’s Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services’ new CEO.

Over the following weeks, they will be continuing a search to find a new Executive Director of Ashby House. During this transition period, they are committed to maintaining an effective and stable organization.

Founded in 1992 as an emergency family homeless shelter, Ashby House has been able to help countless homeless people locate housing, find gainful employment, and become educated in basic life skills that aided them in bettering their lives.

Over 25 years later, the agency now successfully operates 7 programs– each designed to address service gaps experienced by former and current Ashby House residents. The agency also operates 5 transitional housing properties, a state certified daycare, Life Skills training and a free store that is open for all members of the community in need..

Those wishing to apply are asked to please email a resume, cover letter, and three references to [email protected]

 

 

 

Houltberg Leaving Ashby House

March 10, 2022

