Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 63 °

BREAKING NEWS

Hottest June Ever

Todd PittengerJuly 7, 2021

A new report confirms what millions of people just suffered through. Last month was the hottest June ever in North America. The average temperatures were slightly higher than in June of 2012, which held the previous record.

The worst heat was in the Pacific Northwest, where record heat in Oregon, Washington and Canada caused hundreds of people to die. Portland and Seattle saw temps 30 to 40 degrees above average.

According to the National Weather Service, in Salina the average monthly temperature of 78.7 degrees was 2.5 degrees warmer than a typical June. The warmest temperature was 106 degrees on the 17th and 18th, and the coolest was 54 degrees on the 3rd.

Monthly rainfall totaled only 1.01 inches, which was 2.74 inches drier than a typical June. It tied for the 6th driest June since records began in 1900, and it was the driest since 2016. The highest 24-hour rainfall was 0.86 inches on the 25th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Hottest June Ever

A new report confirms what millions of people just suffered through. Last month was the hottest June...

July 7, 2021 Comments

Salvy delivers walk-off as Royals s...

Sports News

July 7, 2021

Remy Martin Heading to Kansas for 2...

Sports News

July 6, 2021

Agbaji to Return to Kansas for 2021...

Sports News

July 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Tech Students Plac...
July 6, 2021Comments
Body Found South of Abile...
July 6, 2021Comments
Salina Man Wins $2,500 Lo...
July 6, 2021Comments
4 Teens Uninjured after C...
July 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices