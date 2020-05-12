Salina, KS

Hotrods Coming Back to Salina

Jeff GarretsonMay 12, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t change the look of a popular car show this summer in Oakdale Park.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage tells KSAL News that city leaders have reached out to the organizer of the KKOA Ledsled Spectacular to make sure the roar of 2,000 hotrods will return in July.

One challenge that still remains is hosting the drag races at the East Crawford Recreation Area. Schrage says the balance sheet in his office shows Salina can’t afford to wave the green flag this year.

 

 

Although KKOA’s Jerry Titus is still looking at the financial feasibility of setting up and running the drag races, he is positive he’ll be leading the parade down Santa Fe Ave. on Thursday night July 23rd. It will be the first Ledsled event to roll down Santa Fe since construction remade the look of Salina’s downtown district.

The 40th Annual Ledsled Spectacular is scheduled to take place from Thursday July 23, through Sunday, July 26 in Oakdale Park. A rundown of the music, food vendors and contests are available online at kustomkempsofamerica.com or by calling 1-417-847-2940.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

