Hot Rod Church

Every year at the Ledsled Spectacular, fans of hot rods and custom cars can count on seeing amazing vehicles and meeting the folks who’ve poured their heart and soul into their chrome covered project. A car club from Oklahoma shares that passion for cars and for the road people are traveling on in life.

Once again, Christian Rods and Customs Club from Oklahoma City is on hand to provide a free cold drink of water and to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. “We want to show God’s love – that’s why we’re here,” Pastor Randall Medley said.

Medley joined the group twenty years ago and enjoys tinkering with cars but admits playing music as a DJ and preaching is the favorite part of his club connection. He added in a large park like Oakdale, it’s sometimes hard to tell if anyone is listening to the message over the loudspeaker.

“One year I finished up, said ‘Amen’ and lot’s of folks started honking their horns like you do at the drive-in movies,” he said. “That was awesome.”

The organization has chapters nationwide and raises money for children and families with financial struggles.

On Sunday morning the group will be leading a ‘come as you are’ worship service with live music and a message. The KKOA Church Service will be held on the Main Stage in Oakdale Park at 10am Sunday morning, July 27th.

Learn more about this group online at www.christianrodsandcustoms.org

Photo via Facebook