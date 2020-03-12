Hospitals Implement Coronavirus Precautions

While there are currently no known cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Salina, Lindsborg and Concordia communities, Salina Regional Health Center, Lindsborg Community Hospital and Cloud County Health Center are working closely with state and local entities to ensure preparedness. According to Salina Regional Health Center, patient care staff members at Salina Regional and its affiliates are undergoing training to safely care for COVID-19 patients.

“We have been monitoring this situation since Coronavirus first appeared in China in January and have been making internal preparations since then,” said Bethanie McDowell, director of Accreditation and Infection Prevention at Salina Regional Health Center. “We continue to monitor this very fluid situation and will implement further measures as necessary.”

As part of these efforts, all locations have implemented a number of measures to limit potential exposure to staff, visitors and patients:

Hospital Visitor Restrictions:

All visitor restrictions that began in January with influenza season will remain in place and be strictly enforced. In the Emergency Department, all patients will be limited to 1 visitor who is a non-sick immediate family member.

Confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors.

Birth Center visitors will be restricted to IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

DO NOT VISIT if you are ill or have any signs and symptoms of illness (cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue).

Patient screening & treatment precautions

Patients arriving at all locations are being screened for possible COVID-19 infection. All patients will be asked if they:

Have a fever.

Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days.

Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Patients who answer in the affirmative to one or more of these questions will be given a mask and escorted to a room to await further assessment. Staff members will follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) procedures for assessment. If COVID-19 testing is warranted, Salina Regional Health Center and its affiliates have the ability to collect specimens to send them to the state lab for analysis.

Business and employee travel restrictions implemented.

As many plan spring functions and travel we are mindful of the potential health risks posed by traveling to areas that have been highly impacted by COVID-19 and gatherings of large groups of people. As a result:

All large group public gatherings and internal meetings of groups of 25 people or more have been postponed.

All non-essential, SRHC supported, work-related travel has been suspended including educational conferences and vendor meetings.

All employees are strongly encouraged to postpone any planned travel via cruise ship or to COVID-19 affected areas following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on travel recommendations.

All employees are instructed to stay home when ill, especially if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Continued Wellness

Protecting the health of our community is our first priority. As we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 everyone can play a role in taking preventive actions as part of their everyday lives: