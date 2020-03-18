Hospital Visitor Restrictions Heightened

Visitor restrictions for minors have been heightened at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed into the facility unless they are a patient, or have a scheduled appointment or procedure.

Visitor access to the hospital’s main entrance has also changed to operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All visitors should continue to use the hospital’s main lobby entrance off Santa Fe Avenue.

All visitors will continue to be screened at the door prior to entrance.

