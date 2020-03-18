Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 57 °

Hospital Visitor Restrictions Heightened

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2020

Visitor restrictions for minors have been heightened at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed into the facility unless they are a patient, or have a scheduled appointment or procedure.

Visitor access to the hospital’s main entrance has also changed to operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All visitors should continue to use the hospital’s main lobby entrance off Santa Fe Avenue.

All visitors will continue to be screened at the door prior to entrance.

Visit www.srhc.com, or follow the hospital on Facebook to find out all the latest information.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19

City Implements Modified Approach t...

In response to COVID-19 guidelines, the City of Salina has implemented a modified approach to direct...

March 18, 2020 Comments

Hospital Visitor Restrictions Heigh...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 18, 2020

Still No Confirmed COVID-19 in Cent...

COVID-19 Top News

March 18, 2020

KSHSAA Cancels Sports for Rest of S...

COVID-19 Sports News

March 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospital Visitor Restrict...
March 18, 2020Comments
New KDHE Mandate For Kans...
March 18, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 18, 2020Comments
Salina Arena Announces Co...
March 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH