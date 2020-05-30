Salina, KS

Hospital to Allow Limited Visitors

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2020

As restrictions begin to be lifted for the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the community, Salina Regional Health Center will make changes to its policies as warranted.

According to the hospital, beginning Monday inpatients will be allowed to designate one consistent visitor to see them in their rooms. Exceptions would be that no visitors will be permitted for patients in isolation or those who have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

  • Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 infection risk along with all others who enter the facility.
  • Visitors will be given a Visitor Identification Bracelet, which will be replaced daily.
  • Visitors will be asked to wear a mask throughout the visit including in hallways, public areas and the
    patient’s room.
  • Visitors should remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.
  • Visitors will be able to access the hospital cafeteria, with the use of a mask, to pick up food and
    take it back to the patient’s room. Visitor meals also can be delivered to patient rooms for the cost of
    the meal.
  • Visitors must be age 18 or older.
  • Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask to wear to preserve the hospital’s supply for
    healthcare needs.

Family members, friends and loved ones are encouraged to continue to utilize electronic means to keep in touch with patients including the use of Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and other social media. Guest WiFi is available throughout the hospital.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

