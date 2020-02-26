Hospital Student Volunteer Applications Accepted

The application process for volunteer students seeking to do volunteer work at the hospital in Salina is open.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, area high school and college students interested in volunteering at the hospital for the summer may now apply online at www.srhc.com. Look under the About tab for Volunteers.

After completing an online application, eligible students will need to schedule an interview. Interviews will be held on April 8th, 15th, and 22nd at Salina Regional Health Center.

All students need two sealed references (further instructions on website). Mandatory orientation sessions will be held May 26th and June 1st.

Approximately 35 – 40 students will be selected to serve in a variety of areas throughout the hospital and its affiliates in clinical and non –clinical areas. The link will be active until all positions are filled.

Please see the Frequently Asked Questions page online. Additional questions may be directed to [email protected]