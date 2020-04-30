Hospital Safety Measures Remain in Place

With Kansas’ stay-at-home order set to end Sunday, protecting the health and safety of patients, staff and community is still Salina Regional Health Center’s top priority and will continue to ensure safety measures are in place.

The hospital’s “no visitor policy” will remain in effect. Exceptions to this include:

One caregiver for patients younger than 18.

One companion for labor and delivery patients.

One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments needing assistance.

One support person or driver for patients undergoing outpatient treatment or procedure.

Comfort Care visitor exceptions will be made for patients nearing end of life (case by case basis).

The hospital will continue to screen those entering the hospital with a series of questions related to symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, as well as previous travel and previous exposure.

Temperatures will be taken of all individuals entering the hospital.

All patients and visitors entering the hospital are asked to wear a mask and to bring a mask or face covering from home to help preserve valuable resources for our health care providers. For those that do not have a mask to wear, one will be provided.

With the “no visitor policy” in place, patients and families are encouraged to utilize electronic means to communicate with one another such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime, WebEx and other social media sites. Guest WiFi is available throughout the hospital.

Current screening measures at Salina Regional affiliated clinics also remain in force as they begin to gradually increase access to visits such as wellness and prevention checks.

It is requested that anyone experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or other cold or flu-like symptoms contact their primary care physician before seeking care. A primary care physician can direct patients to the most appropriate place to seek care, including offering virtual

visits.

Dr. Rob Freelove, Chief Medical Officer for Salina Regional, reminds everyone to not ignore or delay their health. “It is important to address all of your health care needs with your provider. Medical issues and treatments, from preventive care like well-child visits, vaccinations, cancer screenings and routine annual physical exams to management of chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, do not go away during these times. Please do not hesitate to obtain needed health care. We are doing everything in our power to ensure our hospital spaces are safe and our providers are prepared to care for you and your family,” Freelove said.