Hospital Receives Donated Girl Scout Cookies

This spring, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland launched a new program to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the professionals at Salina Regional Hospital have something sweet thanks to generous Kansans.

This week, Girl Scout Cookies donated through Cookies for Courage were delivered to Salina Regional Health Center to enjoy. Through this initiative, Kansans have purchased packages of Girl Scout Cookies to donate to health care providers, grocery store clerks, and others who have been required to work amidst the pandemic.

“Cookies for Courage has offered Kansans an opportunity to thank those keeping our communities strong,” Liz Workman, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “Kansans are known for helping others in need, and this new option has delivered a sweet treat to our essential community members on the front lines.”

Girl Scout cookie season was set to run through March 22, but due to COVID-19, in-person sales were suspended. Cookies for Courage has offered generous Kansans the option to give individual Girl Scouts or entire troops credit for these donations. This has helped girls continue to reach their goals and power amazing experiences throughout the Girl Scout year.

Kansans can learn more about the Cookies for Courage program at kansasgirlscouts.org/cookiesforcourage.