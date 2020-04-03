Hospital No Visitor Policy Begins Monday

Due to evidence of community transmission within Saline County, Salina Regional Health Center has announced it will go to a “no visitor policy” effective Monday, April 6th. For most patients, that will mean no visitors are allowed.

Exceptions to this include:

he Companion will accompany that patient and remain in the patient’s room with them for the entire duration of their stay.)

In addition, only essential urgent and emergent procedures will be performed at the hospital.

Current visitor restriction and screening policies at SRHC-affiliated clinics will remain in place. Hospital leadership is assessing the rapidly evolving situation daily and will announce any future changes in policy as they are made.

Lindsborg Community Hospital and Cloud County Health Center are each reviewing their own community’s transmission at this time and will make adjustments to their visitor restrictions as deemed necessary for their community.

Patients and families are encouraged to utilize electronic means to communicate with one another such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime and other social media sites. Guest WiFi is available throughout the hospital.

“Most models anticipate that we could reach our peak at the end of April. The precautions we take during these next three weeks are more important than even the steps we’ve implemented to this point. It is also imperative that everyone continue to maintain social distance, was their hands frequently, and isolate themselves if they’re sick. All of us must take necessary measures now to slow the spread,” said Joel Phelps, Chief Executive Officer for Salina Regional Health Center.