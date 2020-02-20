Hospital Hosting Workshop on Plant-Based Food

Salina Regional Health Center will host a Forward Food Culinary Nutrition Workshop offered by the Humane Society of the United States.

According to the hospital, the event is scheduled for this coming Tuesday, February 25th, at 9 a.m. in the hospital cafeteria dining area. The hospital’s culinary staff will be participating in the workshop, which also is open to the public.

Many organizations and individuals are interested in learning about the benefits of adding more plant-based foods to their menus. The HSUS presentation will be led by Salina native Kathleen Kastner and Seattle-based vegan Chef Amy Webster who will offer a presentation, cooking demonstration and food taste testing.

Kathleen says she is excited to bring this plant-based experience to her hometown.

“I’m dedicating this training to my dad, Bob Kastner, who owned City Plumbing Company in Salina for 40 years,” Kathleen said. “He died three months after he retired of a heart attack at the age of 67. I wish I could have helped him extend his life by teaching him about the benefits of a plant-based diet.”

Chef Amy will show how to prepare Crabbyless Crab Cakes, Southwest Rebellyous Soft Tacos with Nacho Cheese Sauce and Aquafaba Chocolate Mousse. Taste testing of the dishes will be offered to participants in the program. The items also will be for sale through the hospital’s cafeteria as part of the daily special menu items.

Forward Food is a program offered by the HSUS to help get more plant-based foods on menus in school, colleges and hospitals. Research has shown that a whole food, plant-based diet can help prevent, treat and reverse heart disease – the leading cause of death in the United States. To learn more about the HSUS’s food and nutrition work, contact Maria Katrien Heslin at [email protected]