Hospital Earns “Baby-Friendly Designation”

Salina Regional Health Center is “Baby Friendly”. According to the hospital, they have been awarded an international Baby-Friendly Designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

Standards for the designation are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set ofevidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United

Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

By earning the Baby-Friendly Designation Salina Regional is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities throughout the world. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to

Support Breastfeeding stated that “Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

Salina Regional joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 604 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an

environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said Melinda Schmidt, director of Women and Infants Services and Risk Management at Salina Regional Health Center. “Salina Regional is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

—

About Baby-Friendly USA

As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the US. Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI at www.babyfriendlyusa.org.

Photo: