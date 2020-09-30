Salina, KS

Hospice of Salina Pumpkin Sale Saturday

Todd PittengerSeptember 30, 2020

Hospice of Salina will host its 14th annual pumpkin sale this weekend.

According to the organization, this year’s event will be a “drive-thru” sale due to Covid-19. Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes and a colorful array of fall mums from the comfort of their vehicle. Volunteers will place the purchases in the buyers’ vehicles. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

“Due to Covid-19 we’re unable to have an event with food, games and hayrides like we usually do,” said Rebecca Hansen, clinic manager at Hospice of Salina. “This event is our main fundraiser to support patients and families in need of hospice services, and the need for hospice care doesn’t go away because of Covid-19.”

Mystery Prize Pumpkins have been added to this year’s selections. Five specially marked pumpkins are hidden among the selections. Pick the right pumpkin and you could be a winner! Four pumpkins will have a $25 cash prize and one pumpkin will have a $100 grand prize.

As the community’s only not-for-profit hospice provider, no patients are ever turned away from services based on ability to pay. All proceeds from this event support patients and families in need of hospice services.

The event is this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Kaye Pogue Hospice Center, 730 Holly Lane, Salina.

 

