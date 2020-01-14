Hoppock Takes Over as Salina Mayor

There’s a new Mayor in town. Salina has a new mayor, and it’s Mike Hoppock.

Hoppock, who has served as the vice mayor for the past year, was elect is the new Mayor of Salina.

Hoppock said he will strive to, among other things, as mayor handle all issues in a professional manner. “Conflict is not a problem, but how we handle that conflice could be considered a problem,” he said.

Taking Hoppock’s spot as vice mayor is commissioner Melissa Hodges.

Hoppock takes the gavel as mayor from Dr. Trent Davis, who will still sit on the commission.

Newcomer Rod Franz was also sworn onto the commission Monday as well. Franz was elected to the Salina City Commission in November, and will serve a two year term.

Davis and Karl Ryan won re-election in November as well. Both were sworn into new 4 year terms.

Monday was the final meeting for commissioner Joe Hay, who did not run for re election.