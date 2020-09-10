Hope: Online Gala and Golf

The Love Chloe Foundation is inviting everyone to enjoy an evening of delicious food and support for families touched by childhood cancer. Love Chloe founder, Heidi Feyerherm-Smith joined in on the KSAL Morning News with an invitation to the organization’s Gold Ribbon Golf Tournament and Virtual Gala in late September.

Feyerherm-Smith told listeners that only a few spots remain open to enter the 4-person scramble golf tourney coming up Friday, September 25th at Salina Municipal Golf Course. She added the gala and online auction will be live streamed on September 26th.

Heidi says you won’t even have to get dressed up for this gala.

The Gold Ribbon golf tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course on September 25th is a 4-person scramble golf tournament benefiting the Love, Chloe Foundation. Registration is limited to the first 25 teams. Entry fees includes lunch, prizes, raffles and beer. The funds raised from this event will go towards helping area families and children battling cancer.

Gala tickets for the online event start at $10 and have dinner options for up to 8 guests for $250. For more info visit: lovechloe.org