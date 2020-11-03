Hoopsters Helping With Blanket Project

The Sacred Heart High School boys basketball team is taking their hard work off the court to support foster care and kinship families.

According to Saint Francis Ministries, they weren’t sure how to manage the unloading of a large number of blankets – a gift of appreciation for foster care and kinship families – when the community stepped up to help.



Great Plains Manufacturing offered to let the semi-truck delivery be made at their loading dock at the Great Plains Parts Center, 1411 E. North St., which saved Saint Francis significant dollars, said Vicki Cain, director of Foster Care Homes Recruitment and Retention. “Then the boys on the Sacred Heart basketball team volunteered to help us unload,” Cain said. “It’s this kind of wrap-around support that makes us so grateful to be part of the Salina community. These blankets are appreciation gifts for our foster care and kinship families. The gifts are wonderful by themselves, and they’re only made better when families know that businesses like Great Plains and youth in our community are offering their support too.”

During the holidays, Saint Francis Ministries, which services children and families in Kansas and five other states, works to make sure all youth receive a gift at Christmas. This campaign is one of the most well-supported the organization conducts, as many people reach out to make sure children and youth in care have gifts for the holidays. Saint Francis accepts donations of new toys, clothing, games, and cash to buy gift cards.

Contact the Saint Francis Ministries office in your area to donate or donate through the website at saintfrancisministries.org.