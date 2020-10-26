BREAKING NEWS

Honda Accord Stolen in North Salina

October 26, 2020

Police are in search of a vehicle that was stolen from in front of a north Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2003 Honda Accord–silver in color and a two-door car–is stolen from in front of 200 W. Pacific Ave on Friday.

Teasha Fisher, 29, Salina, owns the vehicle and left the keys inside of the car. She was visiting a friend’s house between 10 p.m. and 10:35 p.m and parked the vehicle in front of the home, in the street. When Fisher went to leave, her car was gone.

Fisher says there is damage to the hood from a previous accident and that there was a “Sponge Bob” and “Plankton” characters hanging from the rear view mirror.

There are no suspects.







