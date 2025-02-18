Homicide Victims Identified

Salina Police have identified the two victims of a Sunday homicide.

Sunday evening at 5:33, officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway of the residence, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. They have been identified as 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, and 64-year-old, Rosalinda Reyna, both of Salina. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located the suspect a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Preston James Reyna of Salina.

Reyna is being referred to the Saline County Attorney for 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated DV Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, 2 counts of DV Battery, and DV Damage to Property.