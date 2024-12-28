Homeowner’s Residence Deemed Dangerous, Passes Away

A homeowner passed away, after their home was deemed a dangerous structure.

City of Salina dangerous structures specialist Sean Furbeck recommended a residence at 122 E. Jewell Ave a dangerous structure back on October 14th.

The city of Salina gave the homeowner a timeline to either repair or demolish the home. If opted to demolish the home, a permit would have to submitted by November 13t. If, repair then November 28th. When no permits were submitted, further investigation determined the owner passed away on November 14th, 2024.

Furbeck said he contacted the owner’s family members to see if they wanted to keep the property, but they dismissed the offer. The family attorney indicated they were apathetic about the residence.

Salina Myor Bill Longbine was sympathetic for the loss of the family as city commissioners amended to have the residence demolished.