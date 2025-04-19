Holocaust Survivor To Speak At KWU

Kansas Wesleyan will host a trio of events, April 29–May 1 as part of Holocaust Remembrance Week, with an overarching theme of “The Holocaust in Hungary.” A Zoom presentation by Dr. Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor, will highlight and end the week on Thursday, May 1. The event will be held in Sams Chapel and admission is free. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Jacobs was born Judith Gondos, 1937 in Budapest, Hungary. She was 2-years old when the Nazis invaded Poland. Just months after Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, she was taken with her family to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. The family was kept there until December 1944, when they were taken to Switzerland. They immigrated to the United States in 1946.

Jacobs graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education and from UMKC with an MBA in Finance and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration.

Dr. Mike Russell, KWU professor of history, will present on April 29 “The Holocaust in Hungary, 1944-1945.” A documentary “Surviving the Holocaust” will be shown the following night. Both of those events will be held in Pioneer Hall 325 at 7 p.m., and admission is free with no reservations required.

The week’s events are made possible in part by the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education. To learn more about this organization and its mission, please visit www.mchekc.org.