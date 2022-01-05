Salina, KS

Now: 21 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 28 ° | Lo: 14 °

Hollistah Curating Exhibit at KWU

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2022

We are the Culture,” an exhibit curated by Salina hip-hop artist, poet and educator Cash Hollistah, will open at The Gallery on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan on Friday.

According to the school, the exhibit features mixed media works by 10 African American artists from Central Kansas. Paintings, photography, hair and culinary arts are a few of the mediums that will be on display.

Hollistah describes the exhibit as one to “emphasize … the idea that African American culture is the backbone of American culture. Steeped in realism, with touches of symbolism, the pieces represent the highs and lows of being a ‘black creative’ in Kansas and, in essence, America.”

The exhibit will run from Jan. 7 – Feb 20. As always, admission is free.

A reception will take place on Feb. 4 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Featured artists include:

  • DOMvisions (Kansas City, Mo.)
  • Jared Jones (Salina)
  • Tanji Lewis (Kansas City, Mo.)
  • Tayshaw Long-Nail (Wichita)
  • Lester Rowe (Wichita)
  • Micah Eklu (Salina)
  • Erick Nkana (Wichita)
  • Brookelyn Brown ’19 (Wichita)
  • Rachel Danae (Wichita)
  • Jordan E. Brooks (Topeka)

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hollistah Curating Exhibit at KWU

We are the Culture,” an exhibit curated by Salina hip-hop artist, poet and educator Cash Hollistah...

January 5, 2022 Comments

Two From Salina Killed in Crash

Top News

January 5, 2022

Computer Thief Caught on Video

Kansas News

January 5, 2022

Copper Wire Stolen from Job Site

Kansas News

January 5, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hollistah Curating Exhibi...
January 5, 2022Comments
Computer Thief Caught on ...
January 5, 2022Comments
Copper Wire Stolen from J...
January 5, 2022Comments
KU Bans Two Fraternities
January 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices