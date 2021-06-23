Salina, KS

Holland can’t slam door shut in loss to Yanks

Royals.comJune 23, 2021

NEW YORK — For all the walks the Royals issued Wednesday night, it was the long ball that eventually did them in.

Gary Sánchez rocketed a game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Greg Holland, and then Giancarlo Stanton followed with a single. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade took second on a wild pitch and then Luke Voit crushed a walk-off single to the left field wall, handing the Royals a 6-5 loss at Yankee Stadium.

Seven Royals pitchers issued 11 walks throughout the game — including Danny Duffy’s three in two hitless innings in his first start off the injured list — oftentimes pitching themselves into trouble and then right out of it to strand New York baserunners.

After the Yankees had turned a two-out walk into a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, the Royals sent eight batters to the plate against closer Aroldis Chapman and took a one-run lead on Sebastian Rivero’s bases loaded walk and Ryan O’Hearn’s infield single.

But the Yankees would not go quietly either. Holland had held them off in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, but the opposite was the case on Wednesday.

Hit and Run Rollover
June 23, 2021Comments
Lawsuit Filed over Splash...
June 23, 2021Comments
Large Wheat Fire Breaks O...
June 23, 2021Comments
Governor Appoints Salina ...
June 22, 2021Comments

