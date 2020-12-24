Holidays Alter City Services

The holidays are altering some city services.

According to the City of Salina, no sanitation collection will take place Friday, December 25 or Friday, January 1. During both weeks, there will be a one-day delay in Friday collection, with the regular schedule resuming Monday, January 4.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, December 24, Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1, with normal hours of operation resuming Monday, December 28 and Monday, January 4, respectively.

The Landfill will be closed Friday, December 25 and Friday January 1, with regular operating hours resuming Saturday, December 26 and Saturday, January 2, respectively.