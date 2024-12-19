Holiday Travel Begins This Weekend

A record number of travelers are expected on roads and highways across the country, and across Kansas beginning this weekend.

AAA Kansas is again projecting record-setting travel volume, across America and here in the Sunflower State, for the upcoming year-end holiday period from Dec. 21 through January 1.

Here’s a quick look at some of the numbers, trends and tips from AAA Kansas :

1,226,208 – Number of Kansans who will travel 50 miles or more from home for the 2024 year-end holiday travel period (Dec. 21-Jan. 1), an increase of 1.6% from 2023. 91.8% – Percentage of Kansas travelers who will drive to their holiday destination. The 1,126,229 road trippers is a 1% increase from last year.

41.7 – Percent of the Kansas population projected to travel this holiday season

119.3 million – Number of travelers nationwide AAA projects will travel for the year-end holidays, a 2.8% increase compared to 2023. 107 million – Number of travelers nationwide who will drive to their holiday destinations. This represents an additional 3 million road travelers during the holiday period compared to 2023.

$2.64 – Kansas average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of 12/16/24, about 10 cents less than the average one year ago and 6 th lowest in the nation. (Source: average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of 12/16/24, about 10 cents less than the average one year ago and 6lowest in the nation. (Source: https://gasprices. aaa .com/

1% – Increase in price of domestic hotels this year-end holiday period compared to last year. International hotels are 15% cheaper this year.

4.7% – Percent increase in the number of people who will travel by air nationwide the year-end holidays compared to last year. About 7.85 million Americans will fly to their destinations.

52,930 – Projected number of Kansans who will fly to their holiday destinations in 2024, up an estimated 6.5% from a year ago.

$830 – Average price for a domestic roundtrip flight for holiday travel, based on AAA Travel bookings. This is 4% higher than last year.

4.47 million – Number of people nationwide expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains . That number is the highest it has been in 20 years. This an increase of nearly 10% compared to last year. Domestic cruise bookings are up 37% compared to last holiday season.

10.2 – Percent increase in Kansas travel by other modes this year compared to 2023, with more than 47,000 Kansans taking to the seas, rails and bus lines.

$1,315 – Average cost of cruises departing from U.S. cities this holiday season, 33% more expensive than the same time last year.

4,000 – Number of calls AAA Kansas emergency roadside service crews responded to during the 2023 year-end holiday travel period. Top 3 reasons motorists called for AAA emergency roadside assistance: Vehicle breakdown requiring a tow Battery replacement or jump start Tire problems



Be sure to have your vehicle inspected and serviced to make sure it’s road-ready for your holiday trip.

Top Domestic Destinations for this holiday season, based on AAA Travel bookings:

Orlando, FL

Miami, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

New York, NY

Anaheim/Los Angeles, CA

Tampa, FL

Honolulu, HI

Charleston, SC

Las Vegas, NV

New Orleans, LA

Top International Destinations:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Mexicali, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico

Bahrain, Bahrain

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

San Jose, Costa Rica

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Nassau, Bahamas

Oranjestad, Aruba

London, England

Other helpful tools: