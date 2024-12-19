Holiday Travel Begins This Weekend

A record number of travelers are expected on roads and highways across the country, and across Kansas beginning this weekend.
AAA Kansas is again projecting record-setting travel volume, across America and here in the Sunflower State, for the upcoming year-end holiday period from Dec. 21 through January 1.
Here’s a quick look at some of the numbers, trends and tips from AAA Kansas:
- 1,226,208 – Number of Kansans who will travel 50 miles or more from home for the 2024 year-end holiday travel period (Dec. 21-Jan. 1), an increase of 1.6% from 2023.
- 91.8% – Percentage of Kansas travelers who will drive to their holiday destination. The 1,126,229 road trippers is a 1% increase from last year.
- 41.7 – Percent of the Kansas population projected to travel this holiday season
- 119.3 million – Number of travelers nationwide AAA projects will travel for the year-end holidays, a 2.8% increase compared to 2023.
- 107 million – Number of travelers nationwide who will drive to their holiday destinations. This represents an additional 3 million road travelers during the holiday period compared to 2023.
- $2.64 – Kansas average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of 12/16/24, about 10 cents less than the average one year ago and 6th lowest in the nation. (Source: https://gasprices.aaa.com/)
- 1% – Increase in price of domestic hotels this year-end holiday period compared to last year. International hotels are 15% cheaper this year.
- 4.7% – Percent increase in the number of people who will travel by air nationwide the year-end holidays compared to last year. About 7.85 million Americans will fly to their destinations.
- 52,930 – Projected number of Kansans who will fly to their holiday destinations in 2024, up an estimated 6.5% from a year ago.
- $830 – Average price for a domestic roundtrip flight for holiday travel, based on AAA Travel bookings. This is 4% higher than last year.
- 4.47 million – Number of people nationwide expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. That number is the highest it has been in 20 years. This an increase of nearly 10% compared to last year. Domestic cruise bookings are up 37% compared to last holiday season.
- 10.2 – Percent increase in Kansas travel by other modes this year compared to 2023, with more than 47,000 Kansans taking to the seas, rails and bus lines.
- $1,315 – Average cost of cruises departing from U.S. cities this holiday season, 33% more expensive than the same time last year.
- 4,000 – Number of calls AAA Kansas emergency roadside service crews responded to during the 2023 year-end holiday travel period.
- Top 3 reasons motorists called for AAA emergency roadside assistance:
- Vehicle breakdown requiring a tow
- Battery replacement or jump start
- Tire problems
Be sure to have your vehicle inspected and serviced to make sure it’s road-ready for your holiday trip.
_ _ _
Top Domestic Destinations for this holiday season, based on AAA Travel bookings:
- Orlando, FL
- Miami, FL
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- New York, NY
- Anaheim/Los Angeles, CA
- Tampa, FL
- Honolulu, HI
- Charleston, SC
- Las Vegas, NV
- New Orleans, LA
Top International Destinations:
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Mexicali, Mexico
- Cancun, Mexico
- Bahrain, Bahrain
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- San Jose, Costa Rica
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Oranjestad, Aruba
- London, England
Other helpful tools:
- KanDrive.gov – Kansas Department of Transportation website and mobile app for details on road construction, detours and road conditions.
- AAA Mobile App – Available for free on Google Play and the Apple App store, this app allows motorists to find the cheapest gas price near their location, request AAA emergency roadside assistance, tap in to discounts and rewards, book travel and more.