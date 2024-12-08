Holiday Live Music Events Planned

A couple of musical Christmas events which have become beloved in Salina over the past couple of years are planned over the next couple of weekends. The Salina Tuba Christmas is planned for Saturday, December 14th, while the Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir is planned for Saturday, December 21st. Both events are free, and will be held at the Central Mall.

As part of the Salina Tuba Christmas event, 25-30 tuba and baritone players participate every year. Tuba Christmas is a music concert held in cities worldwide that celebrates those who play, teach, and compose music for instruments in the tuba family, including the tuba, sousaphone, baritone, and euphonium, The first Tuba Christmas was organized by Harvey G. Phillips to honor his tuba teacher William Bell, born on Christmas Day 1902. It was held December 22, 1974, in the ice skating rink at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. Over 300 musicians played that day, beginning a holiday tradition. The arrangements of the Christmas carols were written by Alec Wilder, who coincidentally died on Christmas Eve in 1980. Salina is one of many international Tuba Christmas concerts held annually. Ron McWilliams, retired tuba player for the Salina Symphony, is the coordinator for the Salina event. Traditional Christmas Carols will be presented at this concert. Low brass players from area high schools and colleges participate in the ensemble, along with adults .

Over 65 brass players participated last year in the the Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir, and organizers are expecting an even bigger group this year. This group provides inspirational holiday music that will lift spirits during the holiday season rush. Brass players from area high schools, colleges,and seasoned adults participate in this event. This group began four years ago with the intent of providing Christmas brass ensemble music to the community. The concert performs a variety of traditional Christmas favorites along with current favorite holiday songs. Featured this year will be an appearance by Santa, and a Christmas reading by Rev. James Strasen prior to the last selection.

Both concerts are free, and each will last about 45 minutes. The Salina Tuba Christmas and Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir are under the direction of retired instrumental music instructor Steven Leuth.