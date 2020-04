Hobby Lobby is temporarily closing all of its stores across the country.

The company announced Friday afternoon that all of their locations would close at 8:00.

The company said they would furlough nearly all store employees effective Friday.

Hobby Lobby will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for furloughed employees through at least May 1. The company will also pay the cost of employee premiums.

All stores will be closed until further notice.

– – –

Hobby Lobby Statement