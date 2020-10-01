Salina, KS

Ho Ho No: Georgetown Santas Canceled

Todd PittengerOctober 1, 2020

A  group of neighbors who have become a popular mainstay in Salina in the days leading up to Christmas won’t be out spreading holiday cheer this year. COVID-19 is prompting the Georgetown Santas to take this year off.

Each year they Santa suit up on Georgetown Road in East Salina, handing out candy and popcorn and spreading Christmas cheer.

But not this year.  The group made the following announcement via social media:

“With much thought and careful deliberation, we have decided to cancel our Georgetown Santas event for the 2020 Christmas season. The reason for this is solely due to COVID-19. We are very saddened and disappointed to have reached this difficult decision but feel it is necessary to do our part in minimizing the risk of exposure and spread of the virus in the community, amongst our families, and ourselves. We’ll be back in 2021. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe. “

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

