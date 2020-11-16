Hit & Run Under Investigation

A hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, north of Salina, is under investigation.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that 20-year-old Dylan Hindley was walking south on Old 81 Highway, when a truck headed from the south, clipped his right shoulder with the passenger mirror. The truck did not stop.

Hindley was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for his injuries that remain unknown at this time.

The victim describes the truck as having amber cab lights on the top.

The accident happened at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 4400 block of N. Old 81 Highway.