Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 34 °

Hit & Run Under Investigation

Jeremy BohnNovember 16, 2020

A hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, north of Salina, is under investigation.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that 20-year-old Dylan Hindley was walking south on Old 81 Highway, when a truck headed from the south, clipped his right shoulder with the passenger mirror. The truck did not stop.

Hindley was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for his injuries that remain unknown at this time.

The victim describes the truck as having amber cab lights on the top.

The accident happened at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 4400 block of N. Old 81 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men...

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined ...

November 16, 2020 Comments

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Kansas News

November 16, 2020

Hit & Run Under Investigation

Kansas News

November 16, 2020

More Vehicle Burglaries in Saline C...

Top News

November 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcyclist Injured in C...
November 16, 2020Comments
Hit & Run Under Inve...
November 16, 2020Comments
Wildfire Burns Thousands ...
November 16, 2020Comments
Kansas Court Delays Exten...
November 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices