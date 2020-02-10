Hit and Run Sends Two to Hospital

Two women were transported to the hospital in Salina late Sunday afternoon following a hit and run crash in rural Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Shelbie Thummel of Salina was driving a 2007 Ford Edge headed east on Farrelly Road. Her SUV was hit by a vehicle which was headed south on Niles Road. That vehicle then fled the scene.

Thummel and a passenger in her SUV, 20-year-old Tina Karber of Gypsum, were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries.

The crash happened at 3:50 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Farrelly Road and Niles Road in Northeast Saline County.