Hit and Run in South Salina

Salina Police are looking for a driver who rear-ended another and fled the scene.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Monday at 3 p.m., witnesses said that a dark sedan rear-ended a 2008 Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Saturn and Ninth.

The Escalade was stopped at a light when the unknown vehicle hit it from behind. The unknown vehicle then left, headed west on Saturn. The 58-year-old man driving the Cadillac tried to follow the mystery vehicle but lost track of it after a while. The Escalade had minor rear-end damage.