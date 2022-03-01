Salina, KS

Hit and Run in South Salina

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a driver who rear-ended another and fled the scene.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Monday at 3 p.m., witnesses said that a dark sedan rear-ended a 2008 Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Saturn and Ninth.

The Escalade was stopped at a light when the unknown vehicle hit it from behind. The unknown vehicle then left, headed west on Saturn. The 58-year-old man driving the Cadillac tried to follow the mystery vehicle but lost track of it after a while. The Escalade had minor rear-end damage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

