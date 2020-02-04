Salina, KS

Hit and Run Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 4, 2020
Salina Police stayed busy following the Smoky Hill River Festival Jam Thursday night looking for drunk drivers.

A Salina man was injured on his motorcycle after an intoxicated driver allegedly hit him from behind in a van.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, emergency responders took 19-year-old Landon Howard to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a deep cut in his right leg with two broken bones.

Police say Howard was stopped at a red light on Iron Avenue and 9th when his 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle was struck from behind by a van driven by 69-year-old Robert Pirtle of Salina. Pirtle left the crash scene in a 2005 Chevy Uplander, and was apprehended a short time later by a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Pirtle tested positive for DUI and will now face additional charges that could include leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended licence and driving without insurance.

Howard’s motorcycle was totaled in the crash while the Chevy van had heavy front end damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

