High Wind Causes Rollover Wreck in Saline County

Jeremy BohnOctober 12, 2020

Sunday night’s high wind event caused a rollover crash on Interstate 70 that injured a Utah woman.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the passenger in a pickup truck was hurt in the accident on Sunday at 10:34 p.m.

A 2017 Dodge Ram hauling a 20-foot enclosed utility trailer, attempted to pass a semi traveling west. The wind caused the truck to be pushed towards the median, when the driver tried to correct. This caused the truck to roll on to its driver’s side and in to a ditch.

The driver, 26-year-old Lorenzo Drbeagley, Bluffdale, Utah, was not hurt. But his passenger, 18-year-old Mary Nielsen, Bluffdale, Utah, suffered a cut on her forehead. She was treated on scene by EMS.

The crash happened at milepost 253 on I-70 or the Ohio St. exit.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that there was a 64 mph wind gust around that time that was recorded at the Salina Regional Airport.

